The Little Falls Economic Development Authority has extended the emergency small business loans for Little Falls businesses, until July 29, at 4:30pm. Applications can be found on the city’s webpage. Loans for eligible businesses can be made for up to $5,000 for 42 months, payments will be deferred for the first 6 months, and will be 0% interest will monthly payments for the final 36 months. If the applicant makes 18 months of payments or $2,500 of principal payments, the remaining $2,500 will be forgiven.
For more information, refer to the following resources.
City Hall – 320-616-5500, https://www.cityoflittlefalls.com/
Morrison County Community Development – 320-632-5466
MN DEED Small Business Emergency Loan - https://mn.gov/deed/business/financing-business/deed-programs/peacetime/
