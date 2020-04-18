Effective at 5:00 a.m., Saturday, April 18, according to Governor’s Executive Order 20-38 certain outdoor recreational facilities can be open tomorrow morning including golf courses. The Little Falls Golf Course will be open, and anyone using the course should be practicing proper social distancing at all times.
The following restrictions will be in place:
Cups will be filled with a plug, flags should not be touched, balls should be removed from the hole with your putter or foot.
No ball washers or bunker rakes will be available.
The Clubhouse will not be open for customers; however, there will be a walk-up payment window and staff person available to take green fees.
Credit/debit card transactions, and checks for exact amounts only, no cash.
The driving range will not be open, as it determined how to safely handle and sanitize that equipment.
No rental golf carts will be available, private carts may be used.
Groups are highly encouraged to be limited to no more than 4 (four) golfers and maintain social distancing throughout their time on the golf course.
Prepackaged beverages and snacks will be sold through the window as take-out.
o No mixed drinks or prepared food will be sold.
Restroom facilities at the building between 3/13 tee will be opened the week of April 20.
Little Falls Golf Course– 320-616-5520
