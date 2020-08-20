Confirmation students from St. Mary’s Catholic Church of Little Falls are holding a backpack drive for children in the community.

There is always a need, but our current environment with COVID-19 has increased this need even more. Anyone who has gently used or new backpacks that are no longer being used, students are happy to pick them up and find a new home for them.

The kids have also put collection boxes at St. Mary’s, Holy Family and Our Lady of Lourdes churches.

For more information, or to schedule a pick-up, text or call Tammy at (320) 360-3450.

Load comments