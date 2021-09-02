New teachers to the Little Falls Community School system were recently welcomed.
New high school teachers included front row (from left): Madeline Wright, Marguerite Ruby and Sara Underhill. Back row: Aaron Bring, Iwalani Dela Paz, Gabi Molitor, Peter Masterjohn and Katie Athman.
New teachers at the elementary schools include front row (from left): Mikayla Gessell, Michelle Bring, Erin Sabyan and Abby Lawrence. Back row: Beth Waltman, Hannah Habermann, Kyla Derosier, Austin Fenske and Lauren Hayes.
New faces at the middle school include (from left): Michelle Bring, Gabi Molitor, Dan Mushel and Nick Mohs.
