Little Falls Community Schools Supt. Stephen Jones said the district is planning to do a Summer Food Program "but we need to know if you want to participate," he said.
"If you haven't returned the form that was sent with the bus-delivered meals last week, I ask you to please call the school's transportation department at 632-2029 or 632-2002 this week if you are interested in receiving breakfast and lunch for your students all summer long. Even if you have been receiving meals delivered to you the past three months, we still need to hear from you if you want to participate this summer in the food program."
Also, the district is asking students and parents to return all school-owned items this week... they can do that in person at the schools or on the buses that are delivering the meals.
"I thank you in advance for your assistance. If we can be of any help to you as the school year closes out, please don't hesitate to contact us," Jones said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.