Little Falls Community Schools learns of a positive COVID case and will transition to hybrid learning.
Supt Steve Jones sent this information:
1. Little Falls Community Schools (LFCS) has been notified by the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) of a confirmed case of COVID-19 to a member of Little Falls Community High School with an exposure date of Monday, September 21. LFCS has worked jointly with MDH to identify those people who had close contact with the case, and those people have been directly contacted. The risk of exposure for other individuals present in the Little Falls Community High School on September 21 is no greater than the risk of contracting the virus in the general community. The District is confident that all close contacts have been identified and communicated with.
2. As the number of positive COVID cases continues to rise in Morrison County, Little Falls Community Schools has made the decision to transition to a Hybrid Learning Plan at both the Middle School and High School. This is effective Monday, October 5. PreSchool and Elementary will remain in the In-Person Learning Plan at this time. All students from PreSchool through 12th grade will be In-Person Monday through Thursday of this upcoming week, September 28-October 1. There will be no school in the district for any student on Friday, October 2, to enable preparation to transition to Hybrid Learning on October 5 at the Middle School and High School. Again, there will be no school for any student PreSchool through 12th grade on Friday, October 2. There will be additional communication coming from the Middle School, High School, and the District in regards to the transition to Hybrid Learning over the next 72 hours. The District is aware that any Learning Plan transition is potentially disruptive to students and families. However, the continuing increase in COVID numbers in Morrison County and statewide is driving the necessity to transition to Hybrid Learning at the Little Falls Community Middle School and Little Falls Community High School.
