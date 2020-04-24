LFCHS names Flyer Pride Students of the Month

Each month the Flyer Pride Committee, which includes the staff and administration of the Little Falls Community High School, selects students from the senior high as Flyer Pride Students of the Month. Those students exhibit the core tenets of Flyer Pride: respect, responsibility, positive attitude and safety. Students chosen as Flyer Pride Students of the Month for March include (from left): freshman Katie Schultz; sophomore Avery Park-Threlkeld; junior John Stockard; and senior Sam Gold.

