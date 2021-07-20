The Little Falls Community High School (LFCHS) Class of 1980 is planning its 40th reunion, one year late, due to COVID in 2020.

The date has been set for Saturday, Sept. 18, at 3 p.m. at the Little Falls VFW.

There will be a light meal and gathering. Email lfmn1980@yahoo.com for details. Anyone who knows of anyone who graduated in 1980, is asked to let them know about the reunion.

