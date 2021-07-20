The Little Falls Community High School (LFCHS) Class of 1980 is planning its 40th reunion, one year late, due to COVID in 2020.
The date has been set for Saturday, Sept. 18, at 3 p.m. at the Little Falls VFW.
There will be a light meal and gathering. Email lfmn1980@yahoo.com for details. Anyone who knows of anyone who graduated in 1980, is asked to let them know about the reunion.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.