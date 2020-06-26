Recently the Coborn’s Marketplace in Little Falls was named the Location of the Year among the dozens of locations throughout Minnesota. Accepting the award are front row (from left): Olivia Wood, Daniell Inwards, Kyle Wensmann and Carol Kathrein (holding plaque), Jackie Zylka, Shawnee Lotts, Kim LeBlanc and Jodie Zellgert. Back row: Dale Rekstad, Becca Jacka, Adam Schmit, Kris Anderson, Jerome Valentine, Beau Bachan, Gary Sperl, Mitch Schneider and Andrew Gnirk.
