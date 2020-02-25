The Little Falls Community High School (LFCHS) Class of 1980 is looking for classmates. A group is planning the class 40th reunion for Saturday, Sept. 19, at 3 p.m. at the Little Falls VFW.

Classmates are asked to make contact so they can be included in the database to share information about the event.

In addition, anyone who knows of a LFCHS graduate of 1980 is asked to let them know the group is seeking classmate information.

For more information, call Franny at (720) 849-9032 or email lfmn1980@yahoo.com.

