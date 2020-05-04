In keeping with the Governor's extension of the Stay-at-home order, most City Facilities, including City Hall and the Police Station will be closed to the public. This order is in effect through May 17, 2020, 11:59pm. Staff will have access to their facilities, and staff that can work from home will be allowed to do so. Until further notice, all City Council and committee meetings will be held remotely or postponed. We are working on the means to host a teleconferenced Council Meetings and will publish our process when that is available.
Emergency personnel will be working, and you are encouraged to call those departments if you have non-emergency concerns. If you have an emergency, please dial 911. Prescription medication collection will be suspended until further notice.
We will be waiving late fees on utility bills due June 5th. Furthermore, there are multiple payment options that allow you to pay without coming into City Hall. These include:
Payment drop-boxes:
- City Hall parking lot – 100 7th Ave NE
- Morrison County Government Center – west lawn
- Coborn’s Marketplace – 1101 2nd Ave NE
- Casey’s General Store – 500 West Broadway, on the westside
Payment by mail: City of Little Falls, PO Box 244, Little Falls, MN 56345
Pay by phone with card, call 320-616-5500
Automatic monthly payments through ACH, call City Hall 320-616-5500
Payment by credit or debit card over the phone: 320-616-5500 (there is a 2.25%surcharge on payment by card).
Payment online https://www.municipalonlinepayments.com/littlefallsmn/utilities
For more information on ways to pay your utility bill, https://www.cityoflittlefalls.com/city-departments/utility-billing
Building, zoning and other permit forms are available online, and can be dropped off at City Hall. There will be a designated area to drop off plans, permits or other forms in the breezeway at the East entrance of City Hall. The North entrance will be locked during the closure.
Garbage bags for excess garbage will be available in the breezeway of the East entrance at City Hall, and we ask that you leave a payment of $4/garbage bag in the payment box, change will not be provided so please give the exact amount.
City’s website www.cityoflittlefalls.com
Facebook Page https://fb.me/cityoflittlefallsmn
- City Hall – 320-616-5500
- Police Department – 320-616-5570
- Fire Hall – 320-616-5591
