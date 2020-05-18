While Gov. Walz’ Executive Order 20-56 rescinds the stay-at-home orders, the Little Falls City Hall will remain closed until further notice. The building is being prepared to protect residents and staff and keep the building as safe as possible for all. Order 20-56 still does not allow for public gatherings larger than 10, so council meetings will still be remote until the orders change and the safety measures can be put in place.
Staff will have access to their facilities, and staff that can work from home will be allowed to do so. Emergency personnel will be working, and residents are encouraged to call those departments if they have non-emergency concerns. Those with an emergency should dial 911.
Prescription medication collection will be suspended until further notice.
Late fees on utility bills due June 5 will be waived. Multiple payment options allow residents to pay without coming into City Hall.
Building, zoning, and other permit forms are available online, and can be dropped off at City Hall. There will be a designated area to drop off plans, permits or other forms in the breezeway at the East entrance of City Hall. The north entrance will be locked during the closure.
Updates will be posted at www.cityoflittlefalls.com and on the city’s Facebook Page https://fb.me/cityoflittlefallsmn.
