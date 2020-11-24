Effective immediately, City Hall in Little Falls will be closed on Fridays until further notice. Office hours will be Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

A reminder to residents that utility bills may still be paid online at https://www.municipalonlinepayments.com/littlefallsmn/utilities or placed in the drop boxes located: in the parking lot at City Hall, 100 NE Seventh Avenue; Casey’s on the West Side; Coborn’s; and the Government Center lawn near Broadway and Second Street Southeast.

For more information, call City Hall at (320) 616-5500.

