City Hall will be open on Fridays again, starting May 28th. Utility bills can still be paid through all the following methods.
Payment drop-boxes:
- City Hall parking lot – 100 7th Ave NE
- Morrison County Government Center – west lawn
- Coborn’s Marketplace – 1101 2nd Ave NE
- Casey’s General Store – 500 West Broadway, on the westside
- Payment by mail: City of Little Falls, PO Box 244, Little Falls, MN 56345
- Automatic monthly payments through ACH, call City Hall 320-616-5500
- Payment by credit or debit card over the phone: 320-616-5500 (there is a 2.25%surcharge on payment by card). Payment online https://www.municipalonlinepayments.com/littlefallsmn/utilities
- For more information on ways to pay your utility bill, https://www.cityoflittlefalls.com/city-departments/utility-billing
Pay attention to the city’s website www.cityoflittlefalls.com and Facebook Page https://fb.me/cityoflittlefallsmn for future updates and changes to operations.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.