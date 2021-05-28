City Hall will be open on Fridays again, starting May 28th. Utility bills can still be paid through all the following methods.

Payment drop-boxes:

  • City Hall parking lot – 100 7th Ave NE
  • Morrison County Government Center – west lawn
  • Coborn’s Marketplace – 1101 2nd Ave NE
  • Casey’s General Store – 500 West Broadway, on the westside
  1. Payment by mail: City of Little Falls, PO Box 244, Little Falls, MN 56345
  2. Automatic monthly payments through ACH, call City Hall 320-616-5500
  3. Payment by credit or debit card over the phone: 320-616-5500 (there is a 2.25%surcharge on payment by card). Payment online https://www.municipalonlinepayments.com/littlefallsmn/utilities
  4. For more information on ways to pay your utility bill, https://www.cityoflittlefalls.com/city-departments/utility-billing

Pay attention to the city’s website www.cityoflittlefalls.com and Facebook Page https://fb.me/cityoflittlefallsmn for future updates and changes to operations.

