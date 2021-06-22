The Little Falls Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting a Legislative Update, Thursday, July 1, from 9 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. in the Council Chambers at Little Falls City Hall, 100 Seventh Ave. NE, Little Falls.

Senate Majority Leader Sen. Paul Gazelka and Rep. Ron Kresha will be on hand to review the 2021 legislative session, preview the 2022 session and hear from constituents on items of interest or concern for this legislative session.

Those who would like more information or who have questions, can call Debora K. Boelz at (320) 632-5155.

