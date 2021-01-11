In an effort to celebrate Little Falls Area Chamber of Commerce members and the numerous individual volunteers who dedicate their time and talents to the Chamber, the Outstanding Service Committee is now accepting nominations for Volunteer of the Year, Small and Large Business of the Year.
Each award has specific criteria to assist nominators in the nomination process. Nomination forms are due in the Chamber office by Friday, Jan. 22.
The committee is asking members of the public to consider making a nomination in one or more categories. Nominees must be a Chamber member. Recipients will receive public recognition and a plaque noting their honor. The names will also be displayed on permanent plaques in the Chamber office.
Nomination forms are available on the Chamber’s website at www.littlefallmnchamber.com under the nominations link.
For more information or to submit a nomination contact the Chamber by calling (320) 632-5155 or email Gina at ginav@littlefallsmnchamber.com.
