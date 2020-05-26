In an effort of celebrate outstanding customer service provided by employees of member businesses, the Little Falls Area Chamber of Commerce is requesting nominations for the Employee of the Month recognition program.

Anyone who has been on the receiving end of great customer service, is asked to nominate that individual for Employee of the Month. Nominating is easy — just send in a few sentences about the experience with the employee.

Nomination forms are available on our website at www.littlefallmnchamber.com under the nominations link.

To ensure the business is a Chamber member, look at the member listing on the Chamber’s website.

For more information or to submit a nomination contact the Chamber by calling (320) 632-5155 or email Gina at ginav@littlefallsmnchamber.com.

