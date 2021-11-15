The annual Little Falls Area Community Thanksgiving Meal tradition will continue this year. Like last year, meals will be available for curbside pickup at the Royal Cafe from 3 p.m. - 5 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 24 or hot meal delivery Thursday, Nov. 25, from 12:30 p.m. - 1:30 p.m.
Ron and Wendy Kresha, the Little Falls Area Ministerial Association, and the Royal Cafe are partnering to organize the event this year. They welcome any group that wishes to partner with us to make this year another success. We will list any company or group that donates on the sponsor letter and welcome individual donations. Contact Tim Sumner at (320) 632-2540 or send a donation to LFAMA, 18892 205th Ave Little Falls, MN 56345.
The group will begin taking orders for meals Thursday, Nov. 18 and details will follow on the 18th for reserving the meals.
The group extends thanks for the community's support and for helping extend generosity to the families and neighbors who can benefit from some kindness this year.
