Great River Television (GRTV) broadcasts services for several Little Falls area churches. GRTV is available to Little Falls subscribers to Charter/Spectrum on Channel 180.
The services broadcast are the current Sunday, or if on a weekday broadcast, the previous Sunday church service. Broadcasts include:
• House of Yahweh, Sundays and Mondays, 8:30 a.m.
• Zion Lutheran Church, Sundays, 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. and Mondays, 9 a.m.
• Living Hope Church, Sundays, 10 a.m. and 10:30 p.m. and Mondays, 10:30 a.m.
• Alliance Church, Sundays at noon and Mondays at midnight and noon.
• First Lutheran Church , Sundays at 1:30 p.m. and Mondays, at 1:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.
• Our Lady of Lourdes, Sundays at 3 p.m. and Mondays at 2:30 a.m. and 3 p.m.
• First United Church, Sundays at 4:30 p.m. and Mondays at 4 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.
• Faith Lutheran Church, Sundays at 6 p.m. and Mondays at 5 a.m. and 6 p.m.
• The Rock Family Worship Center, Sundays at 7 p.m. and Mondays at 6:30 a.m. and 7 p.m.
