The Little Falls Area Chamber of Commerce will host its 32nd annual golf outing, Monday, July 12, at Pine Ridge Golf Club in Motley. Registration begins at 11 a.m. with a noon shotgun start. Register ateam by July 5 and save $40 per team.
“The Chamber golf outing is another networking event for Chamber members, providing the opportunity to market their business, generate new business opportunities and have some fun.” said Gina Vetter, project and volunteer coordinator for the Chamber.
Vetter recommends arriving early to sign up for the skins game, purchase mulligans and yard string. Games of skill will also be available on the course. Golfers can try at a chance to win $500 cash or an upright freezer or a $5,000 shopping spree by hitting a hole-in-one.
Teams of four can register together. Any individual that would like to participate can register and will be placed on a team. Registration includes 18 holes of golf, cart, beverage, boxed lunch, ice cream, door prizes, eligibility in games of skill and dinner.
Those who are not golfers can still be a part of the event by joining the others for dinner at about 5 p.m. The dinner is $20 per person.
For registration information or to sign up for the dinner, contact Vetter at the Little Falls Area Chamber of Commerce, by calling (320) 632-5155. Little Falls Area Chamber of Commerce members have first priority in filling team and individual openings.
