In an effort of celebrate outstanding customer service provided by employees of member businesses, the Little Falls Area Chamber of Commerce is requesting nominations for its Employee of the Month recognition program.

Anyone who has been on the receiving end of great customer service is asked nominate that individual for Employee of the Month. Nominating is easy — just share a few sentences about the experience.

Nomination forms are available on the Chamber’s website at www.littlefallsmnchamber.com under the nominations link.

Make sure the business is a Chamber member by looking at the listing on the website.

For more information or to submit a nomination contact the Chamber by calling (320) 632-5155 or send an email to: ginav@littlefallsmnchamber.com.

