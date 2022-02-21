Due to school closing due to the weather, here is the reschedule plan for Tuesday's events for the Little Falls Flyers:

Boys hockey: Section 5A Quarterfinals vs SRR will be Wednesday, Feb. 23, at 7:00 pm.

Boys basketball: vs Sauk Rapids-Rice will be Monday, Feb 28 (same game times for all four levels.)

Girls basketball: at Albany will be on Thursday, Feb 24. C squad and JV will be at 4:15, varsity will be at 5:45 p.m.

Girls basketball, middle school: 7/8 grade games vs Pierz will be on Monday, Feb 28 at 4 pm.

Load comments