The month of September in Morrison County has had an average daily case count of positive COVID-19 tests higher than any month since April 14, with a high of 16 positive cases reported in one day. Students of all ages went back to school this month, and are already seeing impacts of higher COVID-19 case rates.
The county reported a total of 298 positive coronavirus tests with 98 active cases, as of Oct. 1, which notes any positive tests from two weeks prior, accounting for a 14-day quarantine. Nine of the 98 active cases at that time were school-aged children.
“Cases seem to be rising a lot more rapidly than we have been accustomed to prior to school starting, that’s for sure,” Morrison County Public Health Director Brad Vold said. “So it’s been challenging, I think for the schools, not to mention residents and other individuals.”
A complication is that, even though there are hard numbers with reports of who tested positive, Vold said that the transmission is likely broader than what is being reported due to people not being tested.
“We continue to evaluate what we see in terms of where or how and it doesn’t seem like other than, we know people are going to weddings and funerals and out to the bars and things like that. There doesn’t seem to be a big number tied to any one particular reason,” Vold said.
Before the major increase, superintendents at Little Falls and Pierz schools were keeping an eye on the steady growth in positive cases, but did not see an impact on schools as much as the community. However with students testing positive, they were prompted to act.
“It’s just important for people to maintain social distance, wear your mask when you can, wash your hands, kinda do those strategies that we’ve always said will help mitigate the spread,” Vold said. “If people continue to use those strategies, hopefully we can reduce the spread and keep our kids in school. I think everybody wants our kids in school.”
Students at the Little Falls Middle and High School are starting hybrid learning Oct. 5, which is set up to offer them two days of in-person learning and two days of distance learning with a “flexible Friday” option of choosing between the two. The transition seemed the best thing to do with the case numbers in the county, said Little Falls Superintendent Steve Jones.
“This is a direct result of a growing number of cases in the county and then our first cases within the school community over the past few days,” said Jones, who wore his mask during the phone interview, even while alone in his office.
“We wear them at all times in the building. We never go without them even if we’re by ourselves in the office. It’s modeling behavior that we want everybody in our school environment to follow,” he said.
For now, Jones said students in fifth grade and younger will remain in school full time. And that hopefully the shift to hybrid learning for older students, combined with increased public awareness to take precautions, will keep most students in school in some way.
The ability to have in-person learning for at least a few weeks will make the transition to hybrid learning more effective for students and teachers, Jones said. Especially since the model was created over the summer in preparation for the school year, which Jones thought would start out in a hybrid model.
“The key (with the hybrid model) is that there’s less kids in the building so naturally you are able to social distance much easier,” Jones said.
With concerns over projected increases through November, Jones said he is taking the changes day by day and isn’t making any predictions for the future.
“Please help us out. Make sure you’re following the protocols we’re doing in school by wearing a mask and washing your hands and maintaining social distance and minimizing those social gatherings,” Jones said.
Public Health noted fatigue during the ongoing pandemic, from not seeing friends to wearing a mask, as just one of several factors related to the increase in cases.
“I think you’re going to find individuals across the spectrum relative to COVID-19 from, ‘It’s serious, let’s take it serious, let’s do all the strategies’ to ‘Ya know I’m going to be cautious but I’m not going to overreact,’ to ‘I’m not going to overreact or I’m just not going to do anything.’ And I think that’s just the nature of everybody when it comes to these things,’” he said.
Pierz Schools Superintendent George Weber noted that the many challenges related to COVID-19 have impacted his school as well. From the variety of hard-to-identify COVID-19 symptoms, to the difficulty in contact-tracing students, to keeping in communication with families, the staff and students have felt the strain.
“I cannot overstate how challenging and stressful this has been for our staff who have to manage all of this in addition to their already complicated jobs. Schools are just not built for this. Pierz added medical staff just for this school year and it is still too much communication and tracking and following up for our team to complete on a somewhat normal day,” Weber said.
However, Weber is pleased that at least the school year and all 1,100 students were able to go to schools and have a terrific experience.
“As our school year progressed, so did the increase of COVID-19 cases in the adult populations in our county, which also eventually translated to children,” he said.
Although the fifth grade students were distance learning as of Sept. 22 due to an increase in cases and close contacts, Weber said he is happy to report that the grade will be back to in person learning Oct. 5, a week before all grades 7 to 12 transition to a hybrid learning model Oct. 12.
“We hope this is a temporary intervention and we hope our community case count goes down,” Weber said. “But so much of that is out of our control. We instead have to try to make an appropriate decision with the data that we have.”
There is no setting a date to move back yet, Weber said. But the schools continue with vigilant cleaning, asking the students to be as safe as possible. And while the process is difficult, he said it is much better than last spring.
“In the big picture, despite the roller coaster ride experiences some families and many of our staff have unwillingly been forced to ride out, it is still also true that hundreds and hundreds of children have been able to experience a beautiful first month of our school year,” Weber said.
Both school districts regularly make updates on their websites for COVID-19 and non-virus related information.
