To the Editor:
I would like to respond to the letter from our young 12-year-old Brayden Woznik, Sept 13 edition.
I am proud that Brayden has the courage and interest to write about how much he cares about family, friends and community. I am a grandmother who has seen a lot in my life time, the daughter of a WWII Army vet that earned a Silver Medal of Honor for saving the lives of his comrades – bravery.
I would encourage all to expand their views by listening to the “other side” of the debate about COVID safety, global warming and mail-in voting with a neutral and open mind.
President Trump may not be liked for his personality, but he has done great things for our country. He has done what he said he would do in his 2016 platform even with the challenges of COVID. I would encourage you to study socialism and the effects of this on our great country. That is where the far left is taking us.
In addition, President Trump just brought peace to the Middle East — unprecedented — when previous administrations just gave them a lot of money — our money, your money. — Bernie Bishop, Fort Ripley
