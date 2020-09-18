Christian Lee Lindstrom, 27, Little Falls was charged with a felony for third degree burglary in Morrison County District Court.
He also faces two misdemeanor charges for theft and fourth degree property damage.
The charges stem from a Sept. 1 incident, when police received a burglary report and met with a witness who said a man knocked on his window asking to be let inside the apartment complex.
The witness allegedly said he let the man into the common area and briefly left him alone.
When he returned, the witness said the man had allegedly broken into the main office was going through desk drawers and cabinets.
The officers noted the door to the office was still locked but reportedly appeared to have some damage.
Officers were not able to locate the suspect but the director of the complex later arrived and provided video surveillance of the suspect, who officers allegedly identified as Lindstrom. The office was reportedly ransacked and missing about $76 in cash as well as a blanket, a lighter and a radio.
Lindstrom was arrested several days later.
If convicted, he faces up to five years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine.
