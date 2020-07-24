Linden Hill is hosting its annual Raise the Roof Pork Roast and Dance fundraiser Thursday, Aug. 6, from 5:30 p.m. – 9 p.m.
Guests are invited to come and enjoy a relaxed, socially-distant evening eating a roast pork dinner, complete with homemade aluski, calico beans, grilled pineapple, juicy watermelon, chewy homemade brownies and ice cold lemonade.
Silent auction items will be available for bidding and the “Nissfits” will be back playing their toe-tapping tunes during dinner. Beer and wine will also be available for purchase at this fundraiser.
All proceeds go to the preservation/restoration of the Linden Hill Historic Estate and any charitable donations made without exchange for goods or service are fully tax deductible.
The pork was donated by Thielen Meats of Little Falls.
Dinner will be served from 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m., with live music until 9 p.m.
Tickets are available at the Linden Hill office, 608 Highland Avenue in Little Falls, or at www.eventbrite.com.
COVID-19 Accommodations include:
• To-Go boxed meals will be available if folks would like to support the event, but do not want to socialize;
• Event will be set up in a manner that will allow for physical/social distancing; and
• Food will not be severed buffet style, but instead by a core group of instructed individuals with personal protective equipment (PPE).
Linden Hill Historic Estate is located at 608 Highland Ave., Little Falls.
For more information, call (320) 616-5580.
