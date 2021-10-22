Swanville Public School announced the September Junior High Student of the Month is ninth-grader Lily Peterson. She is the daughter of Kim and Luke Peterson.
Peterson has played volleyball, basketball and softball since sixth grade. She has been in band since fifth grade and has also served on Student Council as a seventh-grade student and is currently on the Council.
Outside of school, Lily is also very active. She volunteers at Vacation Bible School and for the Swanville Athletic Boosters club.
She is consistently on the A the honor roll, has been selected for academic all-conference for volleyball, the Music Student of the Year and most improved player in 2020 for volleyball.
“Lily is an excellent choice for student of the month. Whether she is in the classroom or participating in an extracurricular activity, she will always give you her best effort,” said social studies instructor Tom Bzdok. “She isn’t distracted by negative influence and makes good choices in her lifestyle. Lily possesses numerous attributes that will make her successful throughout life.”
Peterson said her favorite thing about school is playing sports and having fun and making memories with friends. Her advice to other students is “to work hard even when it is hard, because it will pay off in the end.”
She enjoys sports and hanging out with friends. Her future plans include going to college for elementary education.
