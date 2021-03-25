The Little Falls Ministerial Association and local community groups and donors want every family to have the opportunity to celebrate Easter this year with joy and a family meal.
The successful 2020 Holiday meals revealed the generosity of the Morrison County community members. In order to continue the community giving, a feed 1,000 initiative is planned for Saturday April 3, and Sunday, April 4.
Meals are to be distributed at the Little Falls Ballroom Saturday, April 3, from 2 p.m. – 6 p.m. and from the Royal Cafe Sunday, April 4, from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Delivery options are available for those in need.
Beginning Monday, March 29 meal orders will be accepted. Call Ron at (320) 761-6133 to reserve a meal or to volunteer.
Donations accepted by the Little Falls Ministerial Association, 18892 205th Ave, Little Falls, MN 56345.
Contact Pastor Jason Swedeen (320) 632-2100 to make a donation or with questions.
