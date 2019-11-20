The Little Falls Community High School (LFCHS) DECA and Student Council are partnering for the annual school-wide food drive. The food drive will benefit the Kare Kloset, which provides food, clothing and hygiene products to students at the Little Falls Community Middle School and Little Falls Community High School. The Kare Kloset serves approximately 30 students per month. Many of these students are homeless, temporarily homeless, or living in extreme poverty.
Non-perishable food, personal care items and monetary donations are accepted at Door #1 at the high school. Checks can be made out to Little Falls Community High School.
For more information, contact Mike Kaluza at mkaluza@lfalls.k12.mn.us or (320) 616-2278 or Sheila Watercott at swatercott@lfalls.k12.mn.us or (320) 616-2284.
