The Little Falls Community High School drama and music departments will present the musical “The Theory of Relativity,” in the Charles D. Martin Auditorium. Performances are Thursday, Friday and Saturday, May 6 – 8, at 7 p.m. and Sunday, May 9 at 2 p.m. Doors open 30 minutes before the performance.
Music Theater International states that, “This new show, by Neil Bartram and Brian Hill, is a joyous and moving look about our surprisingly interconnected lives. Whether you’re allergic to cats, in love for the first or tenth time, a child of divorce, a germaphobe or simply a unique individual, audience members are sure to find themselves in this fresh new musical. Through a seemingly unrelated collection of songs, scenes and monologues, The Theory of Relativity introduces a compelling array of characters experiencing the joys and heartbreaks, the liaisons and
losses, the inevitability and the wonder of human connection.”
The ensemble cast includes Beth Ahin, Emma Ahlin, Sam Bartos, Abby Borash, Maddie Dahlberg, Tristan Gallus, Berit Gustafson, Ashley Hagen, Paige Kraus, Aliza Kresha, Ellis Meyer, Henry Moore, Michael Oberton, Maddy Ploof, Abigail Sackett, Issy Segler, Lyle Urbanski and Mary Wolbeck. Our small pit combo, directed by Todd Peterson is guaranteed to impress the audience, lights and sound are designed by students Eva Waltman and Sebastian Louks, and the tech crew, led by Stage Manager Lilly Ward, is working hard behind the scenes to make the entire experience come to life. Stephanita ZumBerge is the choreographer, Jennifer Schnobrich is the costumer, and Michael Burr is in charge of the set.
“The cast and crew have been working so hard to be able to complete another show during COVID. I love how the ensemble cast allows each cast member a chance to be featured,” said Director Camilla Larson.
“One of the best parts of live theater is that it allows audience members to be swept away from daily life and stress and just be in the moment enjoying the talent of these incredible young people. I feel that this is a perfect musical to share during the times of COVID, and to realize that our lives are all interconnected in some small way, even if we are missing lots of those connections right now during this pandemic,” Larson said. “We hope that you can come watch the show and realize the truth in the quote, ‘Only a life lived for others is a life worthwhile,’ by Albert
Einstein.”
Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for students. All seats are reserved seating. Tickets are available for purchase at the following Vanco Event link: www.vancoevents.com/NFS.
Due to COVID restrictions this year, all seats will be socially distanced in pods of two with a limited number of seats for each performance, so order early. No tickets will be sold at the door. All audience members must wear a mask.
For more information about tickets or seating, call the activity office at (320) 616-2207. There will be no intermission and the show runs about one hour and 20 minutes.
