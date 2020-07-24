The organizing group for the scheduled Little Falls Community High School (LFCHS) Class of 1975 45th reunion has decided to postpone the reunion until next year. The event was originally set for Saturday Sept. 19, at Jerry Januschka’s farm. The reunion will be rescheduled to 2021 as a 45th plus one casual event.
Plans will be in the works for a more formal 50th reunion in the summer or fall of 2025.
Classmates who have any questions or who can update any contact information are asked to email Dave Girtz at dwpgirtz@gmail.com.
