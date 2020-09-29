Little Falls Superintendent Steve Jones said a false rumor is circulating about an attempted abduction today of a student from Lincoln Elementary School.
He said, "It just came to our attention that a story is circulating on social media about an attempted abduction of a student today from the Lincoln Elementary School playground. This is absolutely and completely false...it never happened. Please understand that we take the safety and welfare of our students seriously...and we were dismayed to hear of this circulating around the community. Again, there was no attempted abduction of a student from Lincoln Elementary School playground."
