The Little Falls School Board approved selling the district’s parcel 48-7073-000, a 24.6-acre property located at 18th Street Northwest in Little Falls, to the city of Little Falls.
Supt. Stephen Jones said at Monday’s School Board meeting the property is located directly across the road from Barrett Petfood Innovation (BPI) and is adjacent to the Mid-State Education District.
The purchase agreement states that the property will be sold at a cost of $235,600 through tax increment financing (TIF). The city and the district would then enter into a separate agreement for payment of the property using TIF proceeds.
“That will be paid back to us over 10 years,” Jones said.
While a closing date has yet to be set, the agreement is contingent on the North Freeze Dry LLC project moving forward.
“It’s for them to construct a roughly $16 to 18 million dollar freeze dry facility,” Jones said.
Looking to the future, Jones said that if the project moves forward, he anticipates it will create at least another 40 jobs and probably more in the long run.
“The construction and operation of the facility will provide more job opportunities for area residents,” Jones said.
According to a press release by Anchor Ingredients, dated March 23, Anchor, which supplies premium ingredients for the food and pet industries, has partnered with BPI to build a new state-of-the-art freeze-drying manufacturing facility to serve the growing demand for protein ingredients.
“We are excited to add freeze-drying to our portfolio here at BPI and offer our branded customers a one-stop shop for all of their co-manufacturing needs,” said Tom Barrett, co-managing director of BPI.
Little Falls School Board Briefs
In other business Monday, the Little Falls School Board:
• Approved hiring the following: Stacie Kern as a three-hour kitchen assistant at Lindbergh Elementary School, effective April 6; Kyla DeRosier as second grade teacher at Lincoln Elementary School, effective Aug. 24; Hannah Habermann as second grade teacher at Lindbergh and as assistant girls soccer coach, effective Aug. 24; Abbriel Lawrence as first grade teacher at Lindbergh and as assistant girls basketball coach, effective Aug. 24; Timothy Maslowski as districtwide groundskeeper, effective Sept. 14; Joseph Hanowski as a head boys varsity hockey coach; Sara Underhill as art teacher at the Little Falls Community High School and head swimming and diving coach, effective Aug. 24; Daniel Mushel as health and habits teacher as the Little Falls Community Middle School and as assistant boys Cross-country coach and assistant middle school wrestling coach, effective Aug. 24; Erin Sabyan as special education teacher at Lindbergh, effective Aug. 24; Theodora Ramberg as head volleyball coach; and Sharon Farber as secretary I, effective July 1;
• Accepted the following resignations: Tony Couture — head boys varsity hockey coach; Nathan Dragseth — co-head coach Special Olympics; Robert Stark — assistant boys varsity hockey coach; David Krueger — assistant varsity girls swimming coach; Carmen Johnson — head girls volleyball coach; Angela Watkins — speech language pathology assistant, effective June 1; Mike Hendrickson — head wrestling coach; Wesley Waytashek — assistant varsity boys hockey coach; Susan Benjamin — media arts and technology coach teacher at the middle school, effective June 1; Sharon Farber — PCA/EP at the high school, effective June 1; and Zean Baker — districtwide teacher, effective June 1;
• Terminated Amy Ellis, three-hour high school kitchen assistant, effective April 15;
• Accepted work agreements with the following at-will employees: Jeanette Zimmerman, transportation driver, effective July 1, 2020 to June 30; Judy Leisenheimer, transportation coordinator and driver, effective July 1, 2020 to June 30, 2023; and Michelle Kircher, business manager, effctive July 1, 2021 to June 30, 2024;
• Accepted the following donations: $1,000 to the Lincoln Elementary School music program for ukuleles; $300 from Green Prairie Township and $200 from Darling Township to Community Services for youth recreation; $1,704.28 from the Minnesota Deer Hunters Association to the clay target league; $5,000 from The National Exchange Club to the high school’s Exchange Club Boy and Girl of the Year scholarship; and $250 from Sobieski Lions Club for the 2021 scholarship;
• Recognized the following retirees and their years of service; Shelley Baumgartner, 33 years; Jody Boedigheimer, 22 years; Debra Ferrell, 20 years; Leeanne Grosso, 32 years; Curtis Jendro, 14 years; Marci Keyes, six years; Nichole Lorentzen-Bohnen, 23 years; Jeffrey Massmann, 28 years; Leslie McCoy, 12 years, Terri Sims, 25 years; Mary Skoog, 35 years; and Renee Tabatt, 25 years;
• Heard from high school principal that the Kiwanis scholarship program was held, May 12, at which 68 students were recognized and awarded more than $279,950;
• Was informed by High School Principal Tim Bjorge that the class of 2021 commencement/graduation ceremony will be held Sunday, May 30, at 2 p.m. in the high school gymnasium with 150 seniors scheduled to attend; and
• Changed the June 21 school board meeting to June 28 and the Nov. 15 meeting to Nov. 22.
The Little Falls School Board’s next regular meeting will be Monday, June 28, at 5 p.m. in the Little Falls Community Middle School media center.
