Little Falls Mayor Greg Zylka, in cooperation with Little Falls Community Schools administration, has offered a small way to show gratitude to the Class of 2020 in Little Falls.
On May 6, the mayor signed a proclamation making May 15 - 24 a time to show appreciation for the Little Falls Community High School Class of 2020.
The proclamation reads:
“Whereas, 2020 gave way to unprecedented circumstances which have prohibited typical high school graduation, year-end activities and celebrations; and
“Whereas, Little Falls Community High School seniors have exhibited incredible strength, resiliency and Flyer Pride; and
“Whereas, the Class of 2020 makes our community and school system a fantastic place to live and learn; and
“Whereas, educators at Little Falls Community Schools work closely and passionately with our students and families to provide a wonderful education; and
“Whereas, the Little Falls Community High School Class of 2020 makes our citizens proud of their commitment to responsible citizenship in this unprecedented time of Covid-19; and
“Whereas, the Class of 2020 will be our future leaders, pioneers, creators, motivators, and role models; and
“Whereas, the community of Little Falls supports and congratulates all the students who will continue to influence our community long after this current crisis has ended.
“Now therefore, I, Gregory J. Zylka, mayor of the city of Little Falls, Minnesota, do hereby proclaim May 15, 2020 through May 24, 2020, a Time of Appreciation for the Dedication of the Little Falls Community High School Class of 2020 who have worked hard, persevered and risen to the challenges before them.”
The staff at Little Falls Community Schools and members of the Grad Bash Committee will recognize seniors Friday, May 15, during a special drive-by ceremony where seniors can pick up their cap and gown, yearbook and Grad Bash prizes, as well as any awards they would have received during May.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.