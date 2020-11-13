The Little Falls Dam Festival will be providing gift wrapping for a donation during the Christmas Season. The dates will be Dec. 5 and 19, from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. each day at the VFW in Little Falls.
The group will follow COVID-19 protocol so is asking everyone to make sure to bring their masks. There will be plenty of space so social distancing should not be a problem.
“As a committee, we are going to be doing fund raising for the Dam Festival throughout the year and felt that this would be a great opportunity for those that really do not enjoy gift wrapping,” said Dam Festival Committee President Judy Buckingham. “This also gives individuals an opportunity to help raise money to support the Dam Festival so we are not solely relying on the local businesses. Local businesses get asked to support a lot of what goes on in the community and they have always been there supporting those events. With the shutdown in March, some of the businesses have been affected financially. This is another way to make sure that the event will be financially ready to go in June. We feel that it is important to be proactive and not just wait to see if we are going to be able to have the Dam Festival with the restrictions that are in place right now for gatherings.”
The wrapping paper and all the necessary supplies will be donated by Walmart and the VFW is donating the space so all funds raised will go toward the Dam Festival.
Buckingham said the Committee already has a lot of the Dam Festival activities, entertainment, etc. in place.
“We have a great start financially, but we want to make sure we can have a great event so additional financial support is going to be needed,” she said.
The Dam Festival is scheduled for June 18 and 19, 2021.
