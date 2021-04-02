The Little Falls Community High School Class of 1991 is planning its 30-year reunion June 25 and 26.
Friday, June 25, a social begins at 5 p.m. at the Little Falls Country Club.
Saturday, June 26, the group will meet at the VFW in Little Falls at 6 p.m. for the reunion.
Organizers want to sent classmates an official invitation. They are asking that graduates of the Little Falls Class of 1991 send their email address to lfc lassof1991@gmail.com. A phone number would also be helpful.
For more information, contact: Aaron Colombe at (320) 630-8513 or Brenda Williamson-Czech at (320) 360-9543.
