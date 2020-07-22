To assist businesses with the compliance of the mandatory face mask order that went into effect on July 25, the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) has provided regional Chambers of Commerce with 4 million disposable masks to distribute to businesses at no charge. The purpose of the free masks is to help businesses provide masks to customers who might forget to bring one to their businesses.
Businesses are encouraged to comply with the order to avoid additional shutdowns, restrictions or fines. “Whether or not you believe in the effectiveness of masks or the right to incur personal risk, you are strongly urged to do whatever it takes to make sure our local businesses aren’t shut down again” said Debora K. Boelz, president/CEO, Little Falls Area Chamber of Commerce. “There is no doubt that another round of closures would be even more devastating than the first”.
Starting on Monday, July 27, free masks will be available to both chamber members and non-members in Morrison County by stopping by the Little Falls Area Chamber of Commerce, located in the historic Cass Gilbert Train Depot, 200 1st Street NW in Little Falls from 8 am – 4 pm Monday - Friday. There will be a limit to the number of free masks that can be received.
Given that the state believes this order will positively impact public safety, Chambers will continue to push for reopening more businesses and easing capacity limits. The primary concern is enforcement and making sure that businesses aren’t placed in the position of policing customers or refusing service. By complying with the mandate, businesses reduce the risk of fines, license revocation and lessen the probability of our communities becoming hot spots for additional COVID-19 outbreaks. Keeping customers and employees safe and healthy is of the utmost importance.
