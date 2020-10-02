To the Editor:
I am not a Little Falls resident, but I did read the letter to the editor submitted by Brayden Wozniak (Sept. 13). As a health care professional, I wanted to extend my appreciation to Brayden for his courageous statement. Although my role doesn’t put me super close to the virus on a regular basis, I have watched my colleagues fighting this battle tirelessly and I think the greatest toll on them has been to have the public begin to see us as the enemy.
I promise that none of us have any benefit in lying about the severity of this pandemic, our sole devotion is to save as many lives as we can. We can’t do it alone and we can’t do it well with our communities questioning or rejecting our pleas for things like mask wearing and social distancing. I’m grateful to you from the bottom of my heart, for believing in us. I promise we are doing everything we can to keep you and everyone else safe.
I plan to share your words with my fellow nurses, doctors, etc., I know they will appreciate them as much as I did. — Whitney Fear, Glyndon
