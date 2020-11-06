To the Editor:
In light of the significant rise in COVID-19 positive cases for Morrison County and here at CHI St. Gabriel’s Health during the month of October and the first week of November, I am writing this letter to humbly ask the citizens of our community to follow four simple steps proven to stop the spread of COVID:
1. Wear a mask.
2. Social distance.
3. Wash your hands.
4. Get a flu shot.
Again these are simple steps that we can all do for the safety and protection of those we care about. By following these steps we can provide a safe environment for children to get them back in the schools and be able to keep them there. We also can conserve hospital resources that allows for us to continue to provide quality health care for our community.
So please, follow these steps for our health care workers, our teachers, the workers of our area businesses and anyone and everyone that we care about and want to keep healthy and safe.
It is very important that we all look out for each other, and by doing so we can and will make it through these challenging times. — Steven Smith, president, CHI St. Gabriel’s Health, Little Falls
