The practice of religion is declining in our country. Fewer people are claiming to belong to a church or synagogue, to subscribe to religious faith, to worship with other people. Fewer seek religious rituals for the significant events of their lives (e.g., marriages or funerals). The profession of religious faith and visible membership in a believing community seems to be an embarrassment to increasing numbers of people. How do we ourselves actually feel about publicly belonging to a Christian faith community?
Religious feelings are hard to talk about, and we become uncomfortable when others question us about them. One of our challenges is to learn a language that allows us to proclaim what we believe and to express what really matters to us. How do we “give an account for the hope that is in us” (1Pet. 3:15)? We do need to communicate this to others somehow. Yet, even those with great skill in speaking about faith (like priests, ministers, rabbis, imams, theologians) are always faced with the impossibility of naming the deepest aspects of personal life and experience, for these move into the realm of mystery.
This sense of mystery is one of the most reliable indicators that we are experiencing the work of God’s Spirit. After all, if we already have all “the answers to life’s persistent questions,” what would be the point in praying or seeking something greater than ourselves? And that is precisely what the practice of religion is — standing with others before mystery, realizing that our very existence has been given to us freely and lovingly. It wouldn’t really need to be this way. God can create whatever God wants — and God creates you and me! God doesn’t make mistakes. Theologian Kenan Osborne says: “God does not create generically, but creates individuals who respond to the word ‘you.’” You are intended! This world and universe are intended just the way they are, and God is not finished with them yet.
God’s greatest act is the Incarnation. God actually came among us in a way we can grasp and understand — in the form and flesh of a little child, as a developing human being. God walked among us on this very earth as a man and spoke to us of immeasurable love and mercy. God experienced real human death as a man and thus witnessed to unconditional love. God did all this in Jesus Christ.
Jesus Christ, born of a woman, really lived, really suffered, really died and was really raised up again for our hope and salvation. Jesus Christ assured us of God’s absolutely reliable love for us. Difficult as we may find this idea, he taught us that God’s love is not demonstrated primarily by preventing human suffering or death, but by sharing these with us. God gives meaning to all our experiences, no matter how difficult they are. God did not save Jesus from death, but through a real human death. Jesus died and entered into the glory that God intends for all created reality. St. Paul describes how Jesus utterly emptied himself “though he was in the form of God.” Because he accepted death, even death on a cross, God raised him up and glorified him above all creatures (Phil. 2:6-11).
During Lent, we reflect on these things as we draw upon the hope that is in us, as we recognize how God in Jesus shares human life with us and brings us to the same glory.
