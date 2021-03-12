With the season of Lent the Christian community enters into a time of intense and focused preparation for the celebration of new life at Easter. New life! How can we keep having new life?
Perhaps one of the hardest things demanded by our Christian faith is the absolute belief that new life is always available to us — that we have never done so much, never experienced so much, that we cannot experience something really new. Our faith requires us to believe that we have never messed things up so badly that they could not be put back together in a new way. It assures us that even death itself is not the end of our possibility for new life.
The Christian Church uses the most ordinary and pedestrian things to remind us that we are constantly surrounded by the sacred. Dust is probably the most ordinary and abundant substance on earth. As we experience it, it seems quite lifeless. As dusty ashes are placed on our heads on Ash Wednesday, however, they remind us that even from such seemingly useless and burnt-out matter new life can and does arise. It is always, in some mysterious way, coming forth. The annual reminder of ashes, however, is linked to the notion that this constant coming to life is not just automatic. It is not inevitable. The dust of the earth does not give rise to new life by itself. It must somehow cooperate with other elements to give birth to something new. It must accept and incorporate and be transformed by some other source.
Ashes remind us that Lent is a time of cooperation, of openness to something other than and greater than ourselves. Grace again comes knocking at our door, reminding us of who we are and who we are meant to be. It invites us to strip things down a bit, take the load off — get back to the essentials of our baptismal commitments. It invites us to be for the world around us what Jesus Christ was for his world — the voice of hope, the sign of faith, the healing touch, the compassionate ear. And interestingly enough, we don’t do this by having more and more stuff or getting more and more power and influence.
The Scriptures that we read during Lent remind us again and again that we are not the center of our universe. Worldly power and riches do not make us better gospel people. Rather, the Scriptures invite us to “de-center” ourselves and look outward towards the dear neighbor whose needs invite us to leave ourselves, put ourselves out, for the sake of the other. That “other” might be a member of our own household, a member of our civic community, a member of our national society, a member of our world community. It might be someone we like. It might be someone we dislike. In fact, that “other” is always one of those.
During Lent, we Christians are invited to revisit the beneficent gifts that come to us through the traditional Lenten practices: prayer, fasting and the giving of alms. We are reminded that these practices are not really optional. Rather, they underlie our lives as followers of the Lord Jesus, who came that we might have life and have it in abundance. With Jesus then, who spent 40 days in the desert fasting and praying in preparation for his saving ministry; with Jesus who spent his public career preaching good news to the poor, feeding the hungry, and healing the sick and afflicted; with Jesus who gave his life so others might live, we enter into the weeks of Lent focused on how God is calling us every day to be like Jesus. In Lent we again commit ourselves to act like Jesus, to live like Jesus, to die like Jesus, and we look forward to rising finally to an unimaginable new life with him. Let us wake up, friends, and let us begin now, for it is time.
