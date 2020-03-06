Now it is Lent, and the beauty of our Christian tradition brings us great assurance. There is a loving power at work in the very midst of our own sinfulness. It moves us to a better, more wholesome, more human, and even more divine way of living. This loving reality does not require us to be un-sinful or morally perfect before its saving grace becomes effective in our lives. God doesn’t look at us and say: “When you are good enough, I will love you.” Everything in the Scriptures speaks of God’s initiative in relating to human beings. “In this is love,” says John, “not that we loved God but that God loved us” (4:10). Everything in the story of the Israelites speaks of how God continually called them even though they were an insignificant little community of politically unimportant people. On top of that, they were continually unfaithful. Why did God choose people like that? Why didn’t God choose people who were smarter, stronger, more faithful? But isn’t it precisely among the smallest and weakest that God’s power is best manifested? St. Paul says: “God’s power is made perfect in weakness” (2 Cor. 12:9). One lesson we will never take from the Scriptures is that the Israelites saved themselves from their various predicaments.
Human beings are unfinished creatures. We are the clay, the dampened dust of the earth that God is still forming, shaping, laboring over. Sister Frances Teresa Downing asks: “Why do we pray if not to come to an experience of life different from the one we now know?” The incomplete aspect of our lives, of ourselves, of our world, of our universe, is not something we improve by gritting our teeth and making a greater effort. In the spiritual life, there is no such thing as “pulling yourself up by your bootstraps.” There is no “self-help” book for salvation. No one can say to us: “Get a grip! Save yourself!” This is God’s work in us, and it is, like life itself, grace, freely and lovingly given.
No matter what we think, we are not, either individually or as a human species, the center of the universe. We are not even the center of the small world we live in. This is not just a matter of religious faith. Only infants, children and childish adults experience themselves as the center of their worlds. Maturing human beings turn outward toward the other, toward something beyond themselves and greater than themselves. Being for others does not take away from our well-being. Being for others is actually required for our well-being.
Developing an attitude like this comes with the territory of human maturation. It comes if I am willing to step out and reverse my understanding that all things revolve around me. But it requires us to receive humbly and gratefully what we actually are and what we actually have. We receive love, we receive grace, we receive mercy, because without these we cannot grow into the human beings that God intends. Without love, grace and mercy, we cannot truly change and become for others instruments of love, grace, and mercy.
In Lent, we open ourselves more fully, make more space in our lives, for these gifts of God.
