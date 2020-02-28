Now it is Lent. This season reflects and represents the yearnings of the human heart as we stand before our own poverty. If you received the ashes this past Wednesday, you may have heard the words: “You are dust and unto dust you shall return.” Even if you did not hear those particular words, the ashes spoke for themselves. Lent confronts us with the question: “What are we, really?”
Theologian, Karl Rahner reflects:
“Dust is a splendid image of the commonplace. There is always more than enough of it and one fleck is as just as good as the next. We are dust. Dust has an inner relationship with the notion of ‘flesh,’ which designates the whole human person as he or she is related to God — frail, weak, separated, in some way, from God through sin. But the good news of salvation rings out: ‘The Word became flesh.’ ... Our Christian faith goes right through flesh and dust. It helps us endure this hard reality. In the boredom of everyday routine, in the disappointments we experience — in ourselves, in our neighbors, in the church, in the futility of our labor, in the harshness of universal history — we experience that we are dust.”
Lent reminds us of our need. The “splendid image” of dust reminds us that of ourselves we are nothing and by ourselves we tend to make a mess of things. How often we get it wrong!
During Lent, we examine those aspects of ourselves that are not “finished” yet; those places within us where we feel dissatisfied, unwanted, uncertain, unimportant and afraid. Lent calls us to recognize how God is present and at work in our ordinary, everyday, dusty lives. God gives them meaning. We are those who yearn to see God’s face, knowing that in the light of this vision we find our value and completeness as human beings.
What we need in our lives is a turning around. We need to face in a different direction. And that new direction is away from ourselves and towards the other, whoever that other might be at any particular moment.
Now it is Lent — a season that calls us to prepare to celebrate the resurrection of Jesus.
Easter is the absolute summit of our worship year. Our liturgical rituals always circle around to a place that feels like we’ve been there before. But in fact, we have not been there before, at least not as the person that we presently are. A year ago, 10 years ago, 40 years ago, we had not yet had some of the experiences that have made us what we are today. We have changed; and because we are alive, we keep changing, learning, growing, becoming. As we grow, we come to new places in our lives. We understand things differently.
Grace helps us become more humble and more grateful. We realize that what we are has been freely given, that we are being continually led by a power greater than ourselves, a power that loves us and wills our good. We also understand that this loving power asks for our whole selves in return! Thus, our own personal story, our own development as a human being, is itself a kind of liturgy. It moves from stage to stage and always ends as worship — praise and thanksgiving. That is what Lent is about.
