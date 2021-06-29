    The Little Falls Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting a Legislative Update with Sen. Paul Gazelka and Rep. Ron Kresha, Thursday, July 1. Originally, it was to last from 9 a.m. - 10:30 a.m. However, because Sen. Gazelka has to leave early, it will end about 9:45 a.m.  It will still be held in the Council Chambers at Little Falls City Hall, 100 Seventh Ave. NE, Little Falls.

    Those who would like more information or who have questions, can call Debora K. Boelz at (320) 632-5155.

