The Little Falls Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting a Legislative Update with Sen. Paul Gazelka and Rep. Ron Kresha, Thursday, July 1. Originally, it was to last from 9 a.m. - 10:30 a.m. However, because Sen. Gazelka has to leave early, it will end about 9:45 a.m. It will still be held in the Council Chambers at Little Falls City Hall, 100 Seventh Ave. NE, Little Falls.
Those who would like more information or who have questions, can call Debora K. Boelz at (320) 632-5155.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.