What started as a way for Social Worker Collin Backowski to continue helping Keahi Rodrigues-Hoehle, has led to years of time spent together and the opportunity for Keahi to pick up a new hobby.
When Hoehle was younger, Backowski worked with him in a variety of roles, before eventually he was doing well enough that Social Services was closing his file.
Keahi’s mom, Stephanie, asked if there was any way Backowski could continue to meet with Keahi and an individual recommended Kinship of Morrison County.
At first, Backowski was unsure if he was the type of person to be involved in Kinship.
“I thought, ‘Isn’t that kind of for like retired men?’” he said.
After being assured that Kinship is not just for people who are retired, Backowski and his family joined Kinship of Morrison County as Keahi’s mentor family.
At first, Backowski and his wife, Kayla, were unsure that they would have a lot of time to do the programs with Keahi.
However, it has worked out as most of the time with Keahi is spent including him in things they do with their own kids.
“When we go do something with our kids, we’ll bring Keahi with,” Backowski said.
Sometimes it can just be having him over for a meal and hanging out at their place.
What the Backowskis have learned during their time with Keahi is even as a young family, there is time that can be spent with a Kinship partner.
It was during one of these times that the idea of hunting came up.
When he would come over, Backowski made venison for lunch.
Keahi learned through this that venison was very good.
“Every time he would come over he would ask for that,” Backowski said.
Last year, he took Keahi hunting, but the two did not get anything.
During this year’s Kinship youth hunt, Keahi got a deer.
This year, the two only had to wait about an hour before a deer appeared that he was able to get, Keahi said.
While he was nervous at first, he said learning to use the bow and arrow along with firearms has been something he has enjoyed.
For days afterward, getting the deer was all Keahi would talk about, Stephanie said.
In her mind, the Kinship program has been great for Keahi as it gives him role models, including a male role model through Backowski.
“We got a really good guy to go out and do this stuff with him,” she said.
Backowski was glad he was able to introduce Keahi to the outdoors.
“For me to introduce a kid to the outdoors who has never done that, I think it’s pretty cool,” Backowski said.
Other events the group has done together include the ICE Fest where they saw the ice carousel, going through a pumpkin patch and a haunted trail.
Next year, Keahi plans to go hunting with Backowski again.
For more information about Kinship of Morrison County visit www.kinship ofmc.org or call (320) 632-8806.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.