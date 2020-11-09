The city of Little Falls will have its leaf pickup Saturday, Nov. 14, rain, shine or snow. This has been rescheduled from Oct. 26.
Residents should have their leaves in untied bags on the boulevard of their street or avenue - not the alley - by 6 a.m. The hauler will be leaving the bags at the curb, so please leave a rock to set on the bags so the wind will not take them. Pine needles are not included in this pickup. Bags with pine needles will be left at the residence
The city will also be having a brush pickup. Brush should be tied in a manageable size. the brush should be no larger than 1-inch in diameter or 4-feet in length. Brush not prepared properly will be left at the residence.
For the convenience of residents, the Morrison County Highway Department on West River road is also open for composting.
A reminder to residents - it is illegal to burn leaves or grass in the city.
For more information on the leaf pickup, residents can call City Hall at (320) 616-5500.
