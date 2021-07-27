Lawn watering restrictions in the city of Royalton were announced Monday, July 26, effective immediately.
The city of Royalton will be using lawn watering restrictions on an odd/even day system.
Properties with an odd house number, such as 823 (1, 3, 5, 7, 9) will be allowed to water on odd days. Properties with an even house number (2, 4, 6, 8) will be allowed to water lawns on even days of the month. No watering is allowed on the 31st of each month. Outdoor watering is restricted to the hours between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. This applies to all residents and businesses using water from the city services.
Residents who use private wells or other outdoor uses are strongly encouraged to follow the same restrictions.
In addition, the Royalton Splash Park will be closed for the season as of July 16 to help with the conservation of water.
This is in response to the announcement by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (MNDNR) that the state is entering the “Drought Warning Phase” of the Statewide Drought Plan, because more than 50% of Minnesota is now in a severe to extreme drought. ith this designation, the DNR and others are taking additional steps such as restricting some water uses.
If drought conditions worsen, the city will be required to implement additional water use reduction measures or limitations to comply with the DNR’s Statewide Drought Plan.
Those with questions or concerns may call City Hall at (320) 584-5900 or email clerk@royaltonmn.com.
