Pierz Police Chief Eric Hanneken said that Sunday, Nov. 15, at about 11:36 p.m., the Morrison County Sheriff’s Department received a report of a fire located at Pierz Post Office.
He said Morrison County deputies arrived along with the Pierz Fire Department. The fire was quickly extinguished with minimal damage to the facility.
Hanneken said it was immediately determined that the fire was the result of arson and the State Fire Marshal was requested to investigate. Surveillance cameras in the area were utilized by the Pierz Police Department with the suspect allegedly identified as Alexander Wiggers, Hanneken said.
Wiggers was transported to the Morrison County Jail and booked in on second degree arson charge.
The Pierz Police Department was assisted by the Morrison County Sheriff’s Department and the Pierz Fire Department.
