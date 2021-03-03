Laurie Athmann of Little Falls was all smiles when she learned she was the lucky winner of the $1,000 Shopping Spree Contest, sponsored by the Morrison County Record. Athmann registered for the spree at Reality Roasters in Little Falls. She was surprised with the news Wednesday morning by Record staff members and Reality Roasters owner Nathan Diehl. On hand for the surprise were (from left): Morrison County Record Multi-Media Account Specialist (MMAS) Kerry O’Rourke, Record Office Manager Judy Espino, Record MMAS Kim Plettl, Athmann, Record MMAS Julie Wellen, Advertising Director/General Manager West Region Tena Wensmann and Diehl. The $1,000 winnings must be spent with Record advertisers who supported the contest.
At right, Athmann, left, and Diehl, pose near the large variety of specialty coffees offered at Reality Roasters.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.