Group

Laurie Athmann of Little Falls was all smiles when she learned she was the lucky winner of the $1,000 Shopping Spree Contest, sponsored by the Morrison County Record. Athmann registered for the spree at Reality Roasters in Little Falls. She was surprised with the news Wednesday morning by Record staff members and Reality Roasters owner Nathan Diehl. On hand for the surprise were (from left): Morrison County Record Multi-Media Account Specialist (MMAS) Kerry O’Rourke, Record Office Manager Judy Espino, Record MMAS Kim Plettl, Athmann, Record MMAS Julie Wellen, Advertising Director/General Manager West Region Tena Wensmann and Diehl. The $1,000 winnings must be spent with Record advertisers who supported the contest.

Laurie and Nathan

At right, Athmann, left, and Diehl, pose near the large variety of specialty coffees offered at Reality Roasters.

