The Laura Jane Musser Fund announces the 2020 grant round of its Little Falls/Morrison County granting initiative. The Laura Jane Musser Fund wants to help the citizens of Little Falls and Morrison County continue to develop and maintain strong, vibrant and healthy communities.
Musser Fund grants up to $10,000 are available through two distinct programs – the General Operating Support Program and the Small Grants Program.Priority is placed on organizations that:
• Are working to increase the community’s access to their services through scholarships, hands-on activities, community venues, workshops, discounts and other innovations
• Are working in measurable ways to increase their sustainability;
• Demonstrate capacity to engage their community in their services
• Demonstrate support from their community (through volunteerism, membership, in-kind or other types of support);
• Focus on areas on interest including, but not limited to: Arts, children, education and music.
Charitable 501(c)(3) organizations located in Little Falls and/or Morrison County are eligible to apply to the Laura Jane Musser Fund’s Little Falls/Morrison County Initiative.
Online application instructions and grant guidelines can be found at www.musserfund.org. The application will be available online from Feb. 25 – March 25. Funding decisions will be announced by July 2020.
Laura Jane Musser was born June 4, 1916, the child of Drew Musser and Sarah “Sally” Walker Musser. She lived in Little Falls, all of her life at the family home, Linden Hill.
Upon her death in 1989 at the age of 73, the Laura Jane Musser Fund came into being to continue on with some of her interests in life, including the arts and helping children, as expressed in the guidelines.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.